Booker T Set To Miss WWE NXT Vengeance Day

A familiar voice will be absent from tonight's "WWE NXT" Premium Live Event, and likely for the next few weeks of programming.

"I will not be at #NXTVengenceDay tonight and I'll be off TV the next couple weeks due to a medical procedure I had to have," the WWE Hall of Famer wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "But – I'm all good and I'll be back in action on @WWENXT in no time! Thank you all for your support, couldn't do it with out the people. Shucky Ducky!" There is no word on who will be replacing Booker at the commentary desk for tonight's PLE.

Booker joined the "WWE NXT" commentary table in October of 2022. Booker has been adamant that his broadcasting partner Vic Joseph is a big part of helping him succeed in his new role on commentary.

The commentary desks have been shifting recently on WWE's main roster, as both "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" have moved to a two-man booth, similar to "NXT"'s set-up, with Pat McAfee teaming with Michael Cole on "Raw" and Wade Barrett teaming with Corey Graves on Friday nights.. "SmackDown" broadcaster Kevin Patrick was recently released by WWE, necessitating Graves's shift from color commentary to play-by-play.