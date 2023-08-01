Booker T Credits Vic Joseph For His Success In Transitioning To WWE NXT Commentary

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is admittedly living his best life right now as an announcer on the "WWE NXT" brand, crediting his broadcast partner Vic Joseph for allowing him to be himself, which he implied wasn't the case during his time as an announcer on WWE's main roster brands.

In a recent interview with "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," the legendary wrestler thanked Joseph for doing "all the heavy lifting" of keeping viewers apprised of the latest happenings on the "NXT" brand. This has allowed him to chime in with sarcastic or funny remarks, something he did not get the opportunity to do while calling the action on "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" in previous years.

"Vic, just like [my podcast co-host] Brad [Gilmore], does all the heavy lifting, I'm just the star," Booker laughed. "And I say that [by] giving him props because I can't do it without him. I couldn't have been in Vegas covering [Terence] Crawford versus [Errol] Spence if not for Brad. The slogan for me, for years, is to respect young people because they're the future. They're gonna guide us into this new technical world.

"If it wasn't for these young people, I can only imagine how oldheads like myself — who can't even understand Twitter and Instagram — will [function]."

As for Joseph eventually moving onto one of WWE's main roster brands, Booker revealed he's been urging WWE management to call up his "NXT" colleague to either the "Raw" or "SmackDown" brand at some point in the future. "The next time he gets on that spot, he's gonna know exactly what it means, and how to stay in that spot," Booker said of Joseph.