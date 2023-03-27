Booker T Prefers Doing Commentary For NXT Over WWE Main Roster Shows

Booker T can be heard calling the action on "WWE NXT" every Tuesday night alongside Vic Joseph. The WWE Hall of Famer was previously a commentator on both "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown," but he recently revealed how much he prefers announcing on the promotion's developmental brand.

"I love doing commentary like I do it now, you know, because it's my style," Booker T said on the "Under the Ring" podcast. "It's a little different than being on the main roster. I don't have to be so politically correct or anything like that. It's a different flavor as well. I don't do it like most. I don't talk like most, which is the beauty of it."

Booker T explained on the podcast that he would always take it as seriously as possible when he performed in the ring. However, he always wanted to have some fun at the same time. The five-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion expressed that he tries to think about that when he does commentary on "NXT," understanding that certain aspects are crucial for the production but also that the announcing needs to be entertaining for people watching at home. Booker T joined the "NXT" announce table after WWE reshuffled their commentary and backstage interview teams in October 2022. The move came one month after Paul "Triple H" Levesque was officially elevated to WWE's Chief Content Officer.



