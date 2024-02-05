Dijak Defeats Joe Gacy In No Disqualification Match At WWE NXT Vengeance Day

Dijak and Joe Gacy finally collided at "WWE NXT" Vengeance Day in a weapons-heavy No Disqualification match. While Gacy employed mind games throughout the contest, Dijak ultimately put away Gacy as the first stepping stone on his promised "path of bodies".

Both men made their intentions clear from the beginning of the match as they drew melee weapons for a short sword fight. Dijak was soon sent to the outside. Gacy followed him, but instead of attacking his opponent, Gacy took the opportunity to retrieve several weapons from the ring. Gacy's creativity was put on display as he pulled a table out from underneath the ring — much to the delight of the audience — and spruced up the surface with a crate's worth of small toys.

The elaborate set-up allowed for Dijak to recover and retaliate, as he delivered a spinning boot to his opponent. The fight went back inside the ring, where Dijak delivered a series of kicks to Gacy, who had been put inside a trash can. Every time Dijak attempted to knock Gacy out, however, the former Schism leader struggled back to a sitting position. Frustration consumed Dijak as he yelled an expletive to Gacy.

The match continued with a solid back-and-forth between both competitors. Dijak eventually began to set up for some springboard offense, only to be pushed by Gacy mid-air. Dijak flew to the outside, and crashed into the toy-covered table.

The fight was far from over. In a mocking play on Dijak's finishing move, Feast Your Eyes, Gacy wrapped duct tape around his opponent's eyes, effectively blinding him. Dijak was made into a reverse piñata as Gacy mercilessly wailed on him with two kendo sticks. Dijak eventually found an opening in Gacy's offense, and miraculously landed a blinded Feast Your Eyes. He ultimately failed to pin Gacy, on account of being blinded.

After several more mind-game attempts from Gacy, a now-unblinded Dijak secured his victory after hitting Gacy with his signature nightstick. One Feast Your Eyes later, the referee raised Dijak's hand. Despite the definitive finish, the camera caught a sinister smile on the knocked-out Gacy's face, much to Dijak's distress. Whether Gacy has truly been neutralized has yet to be seen.