Why Matt Riddle Believes That He Can Return To WWE

WWE released Matt Riddle in September 2023 following an altercation at JFK Airport in New York, and some people have wondered if they will ever see the "King of Bros" in WWE again. During a recent interview with "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Riddle stated that you can never say never when it comes to WWE.

"If CM Punk can come back, there's definitely a possibility I can," Riddle said. "Congrats to everybody, hope everybody's making tons of money. I am, too." Riddle made it clear that his comment was not a knock to anybody, as he has no ill will toward WWE or even the UFC and Endeavor. "I'm thankful they gave me the opportunities they gave me, I'm super stoked on it, super happy about it...Even with the UFC, I'm not bitter; I'm grateful. I got to fight in the biggest fight organization in the world."

The former WWE United States Champion was asked about his release shortly after the company had just completed a separate round of cuts following the TKO merger. Riddle admitted that he could see his release coming from a mile away.

"I didn't think I was coming back the Raw after 'Mania," Riddle said. "It was like Endeavor signing, UFC merging, this is about to happen, and I'm like, 'Well, this isn't good.' Even before that, I was rubbing people the wrong way, and I could see the writing on the wall."

Riddle admitted that he was a PR nightmare for a company like WWE, given his recreational drug use while being employed by a company that produces PG content. His next big match will be for New Japan Pro Wrestling at The New Beginning In Sapporo on February 23, where he will challenge Hiroshi Tanahashi for the NJPW World Television Championship.

