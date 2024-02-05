Action Andretti Singles Out AEW Star He Learned A Lot From Working With

Action Andretti has had the opportunity to work with some of the biggest stars in AEW, but there is one star whom he felt like he learned a lot from. During a recent "Talk is Jericho" appearance, he admitted that he learned much from wrestling Miro.

"He's a really good guy," Andretti said. "He's also someone that I learned from in the ring, too; I really like his style. Even though he's like a big man, he still knows how to work with the guys of my style." Andretti claimed that he prepared for his match with the former TNT Champion by watching his match with Sammy Guevara from 2021, to see how Miro worked with a smaller, more agile opponent.

Despite getting the chance to work with "The Redeemer," Andretti admitted that he was initially skeptical as he thought Miro and his wife, CJ Perry, were pulling a prank on him. "They came up to me and said, 'We're going to do a promo,' and I thought they were just messing around with me, honestly."

The reason for this was explained by Darius Martin, who was also on the podcast along with his brother Dante. Martin explained that he and Andretti had finally got the matching tag team gear they had been asking for, with the two men becoming a duo in the wake of Dante Martin's injury in March 2023.

"We were like, 'Finally, tonight we're going to look official out there, like a legit tag team,'" Andretti said. "As I'm trying the gear on, they pulled me to the side and were like, 'Yeah, we're going to film something real quick." Andretti was ultimately beaten by Miro on the October 21 edition of "AEW Collision."

