Miro sent out a tweet minutes after losing his TNT Championship to Sammy Guevara in the main event of this week’s AEW Dynamite.

The self-proclaimed “God’s Favorite Champion” tweeted:

Me and my God are going to talk.

Meanwhile, Lana also reacted to her husband losing the TNT Title:

You’ll always be my favorite champion 😢 @ToBeMiro #AEW

Miro held the TNT Title for a little over four months, after capturing it from Darby Allin on the May 12 episode of Dynamite.

During the closing stages of his title defense against Guevara, Miro began ripping off the four top turnbuckle pads until he was stopped by Fuego Del Sol. The distraction led to Guevara hitting Miro with a knee strike, sending The Redeemer face-first into the turnbuckle. Guevara followed it up with a tornado DDT, the GTH, and finally the 630 senton splash, to score the pin fall victory. You can click here for a full recap from the match.

As reported earlier, Guevara addressed the late Brodie Lee’s hometown crowd at Rochester after Dynamite went off the air. Guevara said his goal is to become “one of the best TNT Champions” ever but acknowledged that Lee will always be the greatest ever to hold the title.