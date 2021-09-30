In the main event of tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Sammy Guevara defeated Miro to become the new AEW TNT Champion. Guevara hit his signature 630 senton on Miro to get the pinfall victory.

The show took place in Rochester, New York, the home of the late Brodie Lee — a former TNT Champion. Tonight’s show was dedicated to him.

After the event finished up, Guevara addressed the live crowd, as seen in the video below.

“Now my goal is to be one of the best TNT champions there ever was,” Guevara said. “Rochester, I gotta be honest with you, we know who the greatest TNT champion was.”

The crowd chanted “Brodie!” over and over in response to him.

“I will never be able to fill the shoes that you left behind,” Guevara began. “I mean, you had some big ass feet. But I’m going to do my damnedest and work as hard as I can and carry this title with pride. No offense to Kenny’s belt, but this is the greatest title in professional wrestling!”

Guevara told the back not to play his music and asked the crowd to play him out with “Brodie!” chants. The crowd obliged.

It was also announced that former NXT star Bobby Fish is going to challenge Guevara on next week’s Dynamite.

During the commercial break for the premiere episode of Rhodes to the Top, Guevara spoke with Tony Schiavone in the ring. Guevara said when he went to the back to phone his girlfriend, he saw Fish challenged him to a match, which he accepted.

PWInsider is reporting Fish’s appearance is not expected to be a one-time deal for AEW.

Friday’s AEW Rampage will be taped tonight and Wrestling Inc. will have results up in a little bit.