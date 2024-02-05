Why AEW Star Ortiz Wants To Take 'Excursions' To Japan And Mexico

Ortiz was absent from AEW television for a large portion of 2023. but he's got a fresh outlook on life and some big goals in 2024. While speaking to Private Party's Isiah Kassidy in a recent interview, he revealed that he has aspirations to travel overseas in the near future.

"I will say goals going forward, I want to do an excursion in Japan and Mexico," Ortiz said. "Just to go train, I just want to go for like a month or two and just go train with different people. I've always prided myself on being able to wrestle every style, and I kind of want to go back to basics this year because I feel like I'm trying to find my new voice in professional wrestling." Ortiz also admitted he wants to become fluent in Spanish, as well as learn enough basic Japanese to get by if he ever does get to spend a significant amount of time there.

Ortiz was last seen in AEW on the January 20th edition of "Collision," where he ate the pin while teaming with his good friend Eddie Kingston against the Blackpool Combat Club's Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli. Since this match, the feud between Kingston and Danielson has gotten more intense, leading to some speculation amongst AEW fans that Kingston will defend his Continental Crown Championship against "The American Dragon" at the upcoming AEW Revolution pay-per-view on March 3.

