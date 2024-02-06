Report: 'No Scenario' In Which The Rock Doesn't Work Roman Reigns At WWE WrestleMania

For any hopeful Cody Rhodes fans, aching for "The American Nightmare" to finish his story against Roman Reigns, they are going to have to wait a little longer than WrestleMania.

PWInsider Elite is reporting that barring injury or unforeseen circumstances, The Rock is "100% performing in the ring at WrestleMania 40," and there is "no scenario" where it doesn't occur, possibly as a condition of his joining the TKO Group Holdings Board Of Directors in January. Also Rock's creative partner Brian Gewirtz is expected to be part of the creative process through WrestleMania 40, especially for major events like WWE Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia.

The report also states that WWE is monitoring the situation, in regard to the backlash surrounding Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes no longer being the opponent for Reigns at the show, as officials believe plans can be adjusted to "make sense" should the backlash begin to encroach on WWE's plans for the presentation of Rock vs. Roman, in which Rock is supposedly not to be a heel. Supposedly any and everything is on the table as the company approaches the long road to WrestleMania.