WWE RAW 2/5/2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Heading into Monday's "Raw," all I really wanted was a little bit of clarity. Just where in the hell are we going for WrestleMania following the events from Friday on "SmackDown" anyway? While we didn't get that, exactly, maybe the door is being opened ever-so-slightly for something other than Rock/Roman and Cody/Seth on consecutive nights. But that's not what I'm here for today. I'm here to hate on the clarity I DID get tonight but I NEEDED last week.

The promo showdown between Cody Rhodes and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin'" Rollins last week started this whole mess when Rollins effectively begged Rhodes to challenge for his title and not the one belonging to his old pal Roman Reigns. I've probably railed on this before — and many of you have told or will tell me in turn, "It's because he wants to be 'the workhorse' champion, blah, blah, blah." — but I just have never understood the whole, "No, don't fight that guy. Fight me instead!" thing. If I'm in this mix, and you want to fight the other guy, have at it. I'll be over here eating popcorn. Go get 'em, Tiger! All Seth needed to say last week to get my buy-in, and presumably that of the hoards of fellow geniuses who surely agree, was that he wasn't sure if he can beat Cody and he simply needed to know.

Since Rhodes' return at WrestleMania 38, he has recorded not just the one, not two, but three wins over Rollins, all in upper echelon-profile matches. Rollins simply has to want to exorcize that demon. And if that's the "Why?" we have no further questions, your honor — as in an "honorable" man such as Cody, who could then acquiesce to such a challenge, put Reigns and "the story" on the back burner, let WWE do whatever they want with Reigns/Rock/Rick/Jack/Jock/whomever and pull the trigger on Cody as "the guy" whenever else. And since Rollins did mention that desire to beat Rhodes as a motivating factor, like it or not (I happen to not, but whatever), Seth and Cody one more time isn't a total loss (though I no longer think that'll be the end result).

No matter how you look at it, it shouldn't have taken a full week for one simple line from a character is surely thinking it deep down, and has been all this time. Swing and a miss.

Written by Jon Jordan