WWE & AEW Vet Bobby Fish Reportedly Returning To MLW

Nearly two years after departing AEW, Bobby Fish is now set to make a full-time return to pro wrestling. According to a report from Fightful Select, Fish has signed a deal with MLW, and will become a permanent member of the roster. According to the report, while Fish has largely stepped away from active competition since departing from AEW, aside from sporadic appearances in multiple promotions, he'll be an active star in MLW. Additionally, his return to MLW is set to take place during the promotion's upcoming "Intimidation Games" pay-per-view on TrillerTV+, which will air on February 29.

The report also says Matt Riddle's recent appearance in MLW was one of the reasons why Fish became interested in heading there. Fish last competed in the promotion in 2021, shortly before he signed a deal with AEW. Additionally, Fish personally knows MLW owner Court Bauer, and the two worked together while both were signed to ROH. Interestingly, Fish has been very candid about his experience with AEW. In a 2023 interview on "Developmentally Speaking," Fish praised the experience for reuniting him with many old friends like The Young Bucks and most importantly, Kyle O'Reilly.

Fish boldly claimed that Tony Khan didn't pay him enough, and that he lost out on many major clashes between him and other stars on the AEW roster. It remains to be seen if his deal with MLW is more lucrative or not, especially since it inspired him to make a full-time return to pro wrestling.