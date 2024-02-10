Indi Hartwell Praises WWE Star As An Inspiration To Both Men And Women

WWE star Indi Hartwell has named the current WWE Women's World Champion, her compatriot Rhea Ripley, as a star she looks up to in the promotion.

Hartwell, like Ripley, is Australian, and both had a similar journey to the world of WWE — from being passionate fans to starting their careers in their home country before joining WWE. The former "WWE NXT" Women's Champion discussed how important Ripley has been for her, as well as for the Australian pro wrestling community, in a recent interview with "The West Sport."

"Yeah, it seems that I'm always a few steps behind her, she's always champion when I'm trying to become champion," said Hartwell. "But having Rhea — even though she's two months younger than me — she's definitely someone I look up to. I think she's someone that a lot of men and women can look up to, especially Australians, to have like a figure like her in WWE. She's one of the top Superstars there and I use her as inspiration. I love to see her journey and hopefully one day win the title off her."

Hartwell trained and wrestled in Australia, much like Ripley, and then wrestled in American promotions like SHIMMER and Rise before joining her fellow countrywoman in WWE in 2019.