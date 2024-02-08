Bully Ray Assesses Merits Of 'Rocky Sucks' And 'We Want Cody' Chants On WWE Raw

Following the conclusion of Friday's "WWE SmackDown," #WeWantCody trended on social media in response to 2024 men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes seemingly giving up his guaranteed WrestleMania 40 title match against Roman Reigns for Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to step in and face "The Tribal Chief" at the two-night event in April. While nothing has been confirmed at this stage, there's been plenty of speculation since, which we've broken down here, and numerous fans made themselves heard Monday on "WWE Raw," with chants of "We Want Cody" and "Rocky Sucks." On "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray weighed in on the chants.

"Here's the deal; here's the truth. Nothing really caught traction [Monday night]," Bully said. "The 'We Want Cody' chants never got real traction. You never heard the entire arena chanting it ... The 'Rocky Sucks' never really caught traction. It's like half of the arena wanted Cody, half of the arena wanted Rocky. Half of the arena hated Rocky, half of the arena loved Rocky. There was never that definitive every single person in the arena getting behind one particular chant. It's also very hard for a WWE Universe fan to chant 'Rocky Sucks.'"

Bully described the Johnson-Rhodes-Reigns situation as "brand new," with fans currently unsure of what direction WWE is going heading into WrestleMania 40. The multi-time tag team champion went on to say that individuals inside the arena "did not know what they wanted to do," describing them as "indecisive."

