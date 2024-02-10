Why Magnum TA Believes Cody Rhodes Is The 'Evolution Of The American Dream'

While Cody Rhodes might bear his father's last name, the two men certainly grew up very differently. However, that doesn't mean that the "American Nightmare" doesn't have many similarities to Dusty Rhodes, which is something that Magnum TA has noticed. "He is truly the evolution of the American Dream," Magnum told "Under The Ring." "Cody has constantly made himself better, recreated himself, evolved into this character that he is today which I think he is the epitome of everything you could ever want in a babyface character today."

Rhodes has certainly proven to be popular with audiences as of late due to WWE's decision to inject The Rock into Roman Reigns' WWE WrestleMania 40 plans. It's led to an surge of support for the 2024 Royal Rumble winner, leading to 'We Want Cody' trending on X as fans have become vocal in their displeasure. While he might dress and look differently from his father, his connection to the audience is certainly similar to that of the "American Dream."

"Cody truly is the competitor that everyone can cheer for, whether he's wearing a three-piece suit or not," Magnum said. "He's still the underdog story trying to go back, recapture a dream that was started by his father that was never realized." Whether or not Rhodes manages to "finish the story" on "The Grandest Stage Of Them All" in Philadelphia remains to be seen, with tomorrow's WWE press conference likely providing some answers on what he will do next. Despite that, Magnum believes, "Cody certainly has the opportunity with his age and being at the top of his game to achieve that in his career."

