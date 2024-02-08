Video: WWE's Roxanne Perez Sounds Off After NXT Win Over Lola Vice

Roxanne Perez was unable to regain the "WWE NXT" Women's Championship at Vengeance Day this past weekend, in part due to Lola Vice cashing in her "NXT" Women's Breakout tournament contract, turning the match into a triple threat. However, Perez reacted to that defeat on the black and gold brand this week by beating Vice in singles action.

"You know, once again I prove exactly why they call me "The Prodigy," she told "WWE'" social media. "Not because I have a million followers on social media, not because I use my assets to get to the top, but because I'm the best damn woman on that roster, and every single woman in this locker room knows that." Perez, who previously held the "NXT" Women's Championship and the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championship believes the fact the rest of the roster is aware of her ability is why someone screws her over every time she comes close to regaining the title. Lyra Valkyria was able to retain her title at Vengeance Day, which means that Perez now has to work her way back to a potential title shot down the line, a journey she's prepared to embark on.

EXCLUSIVE: @roxanne_wwe is willing to take on whoever, whenever to become NXT Women's Champion for a second time. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/wSvsahJ86h — WWE (@WWE) February 7, 2024

"I'm honestly sick of it, because if none of that had of happened I would be standing here as your two-time "NXT" Women's Champion," Perez said. "So at this point, at this point send them all. Send the whole fricking woman's roster and I am going to continue to beat them until I get back to that "NXT" Women's Championship."

