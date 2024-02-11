AEW Star Swerve Strickland Looks Back On Mixing It Up With Rob Van Dam

When "Hangman" Page and Swerve Strickland got the chance to pick each other's opponents for the January 31 "AEW 'Dynamite," most fans didn't expect Page to put Strickland in a hardcore match against ECW legend Rob Van Dam. The former WWE Champion main-evented that episode of "Dynamite" with Strickland in a match that not only entertained the crowd, but proved that RVD was still capable of performing at the highest level. On 'Busted Open Radio,' Strickland opened up about what it was like to face one of the most influential performers of his time.

"Just understanding where the evolution of where all this began, this style and the style that I grew up loving, and just being able to mix it up with this man," Strickland said. "RVD is like a story, like the story of RVD, and now I'm competing with this man, and he's still a high caliber performer." Strickland even admitted that he was a little surprised at how good RVD was, claiming he didn't realise he would be the one playing catch-up to someone 20 years older. "It was like 'man I've got to keep up with him,' he was fantastic, in shape, mind still sharp as a nail, it was an unreal experience for the crowd that we had, and to main event with that man on television is incredible. Hats off to him."

Over the past few years, many fans have pointed to RVD as someone who was way ahead of his time during his prime, and Strickland agreed that his performance on "Dynamite" was a reminder of why he's so influential. "He's still showcasing to these young guys like 'this is why I am who I am, this is why you all do what I invented 30 years ago.' He's truly revolutionary."

