Chelsea Green Opens Up About Getting Fired & WWE Return

Chelsea Green returned to WWE during last year's women's Royal Rumble match. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion initially signed with the promotion in 2018 but was released in 2021, along with numerous other performers. Appearing on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Green opened up about her firing and WWE return.

"I got the call, and I was like, 'Okay. Sure. Okay. Bye,'" Green explained. "And I knew that from that moment on, it was going to be — whatever I did, those next steps that I took were just to get back to WWE. I didn't want to be anywhere else." Green went on to say it was great re-joining Impact Wrestling (now once again known as TNA), working on the indies, and performing for the NWA, but she ultimately wanted to build a portfolio to show WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque her work away from the organization for when the time was right to possibly return.

Upon rejoining WWE, Green took on a "Karen" gimmick. She has since become a regular character on "WWE Raw." Green spoke about the conversation she had with Levesque about returning to the promotion. "He was really honest with me," Green said. "Like, 'Hey. Do you just want to come back and see where it goes? Or do you want to wait? And do you want us to give you a storyline? And do you have any ideas?' I said, 'I just want to come back. I don't care what you do with me.' Because at that point, I didn't. I just wanted stability and to be back. And I knew that if they gave me the opportunity that I felt I deserved in the first run, I could prove [it] to them."

