Chelsea Green Explains Why She Belongs In The WWE Divas Era

If Chelsea Green had a time machine, it would bring her to a period filled with catfights, clothing-themed battle royals, and a butterfly-shaped title belt. This specific period, of course, is known as the Divas Eva of WWE.

Citing the work of Kelly Kelly as the catalyst to her wrestling fandom, Green found particular enjoyment in watching the female superstars of WWE's Divas Era (2008-2015), so much so that she wishes her career was centered in that duration of WWE history. "I belonged in the Divas era, I really did," Green told "Insight With Chris Van Vliet. " "And I feel Maxxine Dupri also belongs with me. I loved the girliness of it. I like watching catfights. I didn't get into this to be a UFC fighter. That's just not me I like a good old b**** slap, things like that. That is my form of entertainment, that's what I love. So watching them, I love that. Then I'm not also forgetting that there was some women, you go back and you're like 'Oh damn. They could really do some crazy moves,' and we just totally swept it under the rug."

While she can't rewind the clock, Green has been fortunate to share the ring with several figures from the Divas Era, such as Victoria, Mickie James, and most recently, Natalya. Green also participated in the 2020 Women's Royal Rumble — a match that included her original inspiration, Kelly Kelly. When asked if Kelly Kelly knew of her impact on Green, Green confirmed that the former Divas Champion was well aware of it at this point.

