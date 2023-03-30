Chelsea Green Was Drawn To Wrestling After Seeing Kelly Kelly In Action

Chelsea Green has been a thorn in the side of Adam Pearce since she returned to WWE at this year's Royal Rumble. According to Green, Pearce has one WWE Diva to blame for his constant frustrations: Kelly Kelly.

"I have like a little bit of a different story," Green explained in an interview with WWE Deutschland, saying that the long-tenured wrestler didn't grow up in love with the business.

"I did see a show in 2009 and it was a live event in Victoria where I'm from," Green said, noting that WWE didn't come to her hometown often, estimating maybe two or three shows in the last fifteen years. "And I watched Beth Phoenix vs. Kelly Kelly and I fell in love with Kelly Kelly."

"When I saw [Kelly Kelly] in the ring I was like, 'Oh my god, she's amazing. I want to be like her.'" Green feels she saw something of herself in the former WWE Diva, stating that despite having tomboyish tendencies, she likes to embrace her feminine side.

In 2014 or 2015, Green took a break from her homework to watch an episode of WWE programming that happened to be on television which made a big impact on her life. "I was watching the TV and I thought, 'I think I can do this,'" Green said. She rushed to her computer and googled, "how to be a WWE Diva," where she saw an ad for Storm Wrestling Academy, and the rest is history.

Green returned to WWE at this year's Royal Rumble, lasting a short amount of time. The oft-frustrated superstar has spent much of her time complaining to authority figure Adam Pearce.