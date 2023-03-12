Chelsea Green Invites Adam Pearce To Watch Her Snatch Bianca Belair's Braid On Raw

Since making her return to WWE, Chelsea Green has had issues with Adam Pearce, complaining to WWE's resident authority figure every week due to all manner of issues big and small. Now she has taken her issues with him to the next level by calling him out, inviting him to witness her upcoming match against the "WWE Raw" Women's Champion, Bianca Belair tomorrow night on "Raw."

"Since @ScrapDaddyAP has a habit of snooping around, this is my formal invite for him to watch me snatch @BiancaBelairWWE braid off her head tomorrow night & make her the baldEST," Green tweeted. "RSVP: yes or no @WWE #WWERaw"

Green ended up interacting with the champion last week on "Raw" when she had been at ringside alongside Carmella for her match against Belair. The two heels tried to take advantage due to having extra numbers, but Belair's WrestleMania 39 opponent hit the ring to even things up while Green ended up being sprayed by Asuka's mist. This time around it will be Green's chance to mix it up with the EST of WWE, who is gearing up for her upcoming title match against the "Empress Of Tomorrow."

It remains to be seen whether or not Green will have Carmella by her side, or if Pearce will end up answering her request. However, the former Impact Wrestling star is clearly not finished with making Pearce's life a misery. From the moment she returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble, her character has been based around being a 'Karen,' which has become a popular internet idea, referring to someone that would always complain about the most mundane things, which she has been doing.