Backstage News On Why Chelsea Green Missed WWE Raw

"WWE Raw" on emanated on February 20 from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Canada, with several of the company's biggest stars appearing on the Road to WrestleMania 39. One name notably absent from that list was Chelsea Green, who was shown calling Adam Pearce, to complain about being sent to Ottawa, Illinois instead of the capital city of Canada. Many got a good laugh out of the scene, as the banter between her and Pearce continued, but according to Fightful Select, the move was done for a different reason.

According to the report, Green is currently unable to appear in Canada due to being landlocked and waiting to receive her Green card. Fightful stated that Green has been "landlocked for months," going all the way back to the summer of 2022. The former Impact Wrestling star recently returned to the WWE at the Royal Rumble in January, making history by becoming the quickest woman eliminated in Royal Rumble history. Green has since adopted a "Karen" type character, spending her time on WWE television complaining to the on-screen authority figure Pearce during each episode of WWE Raw.

Instead of attending WWE Raw due to the issue, Green was in New York City attending a screening for a musical titled "The Last Match: A Pro Wrestling Rock Musical," according to Fightful. The musical features several wrestling names including her husband Matt Cardona, who used to work for the WWE as Zack Ryder. Along with Cardona are noticeable names like Bull James, formerly known as Bull Dempsey with the WWE, and Afa Anoa'i Jr. the son of WWE Hall of Famer Afa Anoa'i.