Why WWE Star Chelsea Green Isn't Really Concerned With Her Win-Loss Record

While her current WWE run has provided more losses than wins, Chelsea Green doesn't seem to mind. During a recent episode of "Insight With Chris Van Vliet," Green noted that she isn't fueled by victories, but rather by the level of entertainment she can bring forth to the fans.

"I've been doing this [for] 10 years. It's not about winning," Green said. "It's about making people feel a certain way. And when I became 'The Hot Mess' in Impact, that's when I realized. That's when the light bulb friggin flashed in my face, like 'Oh wow, people don't care.' People don't care that I was cool and winning. They don't care that I won the championship. They care that I turn crazy, they care that I feel like their crazy best friend, I feel like their crazy ex-girlfriend. John Mayer sat in front of me at All In and said, 'Oh my God, you remind me of a lot of people I dated.' That's the feeling I want you to feel with a character. I don't need you to go home and be like 'Wow, she's a real winner.'"

Since returning to WWE in January 2023, Green has taken on a Karen-like gimmick, often filing complaints against "WWE Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce as well as her locker room peers. With a heavy focus on her character work, Green has managed to impress (and entertain) several notable pundits, including former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr., who recently praised Green for making the most out of her WWE screen time.

