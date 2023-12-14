Why Freddie Prinze Jr. Says WWE's Chelsea Green Is 'Doing A Lot With A Little'

Chelsea Green is currently one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, and despite being given limited in-ring time, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. praised her for, "doing a lot with a little."

"They do give Chelsea and Piper backstage segments so they at least try to give them opportunities to get over in that regard, and then a small quick match that usually doesn't mean much," he said on "Wrestling With Freddie." "Chelsea's making the most of it."

Green's original title reign began with Sonya Deville who then quickly got injured, which has led to Niven filling in and working alongside Green. The duo has tapped into the idea of Green running her mouth while Niven dominates inside the ring, which has led to plenty of comedic moments. They've held the titles for over 110 days now, defending them during their reign both on "WWE Raw" and "WWE NXT."

Green has also feuded with "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce since her return to the company at the start of the year, playing a Karen-style gimmick that sees her regularly complain about things both on the show and via social media. It has given Green something to work with during her time, even if Prinze Jr. believes it is quite a specific character.

"It's a tough character to get over, man, because it's way '80s character-driven," he said. "So, it's tough to pull off in a reality-based format, but you know, she's doing her thing."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Wrestling With Freddie" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.