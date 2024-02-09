AEW's Jeff Jarrett Discusses Build To Sting's Retirement Match

Sting's retirement match is set to take place at AEW Revolution on March 3. "The Icon," who won the AEW World Tag Team Championship with Darby Allin this week on "AEW Dynamite, will team up with his longtime protege against two unannounced opponents (rumored to be The Young Bucks following their post-match attack on Wednesday night) at that pay-per-view. Ric Flair will also be accompanying the duo for the bout at the Greensboro Coliseum. On "My World," Jeff Jarrett spoke about the build-up to Sting's final bow.

"I think Sting would not want to go out in a singles match," Jarrett said. "So he needed a tag, and if you ask me, the Bucks, and the pivoting, and their characters, and all that, I think in a lot of ways the Revolution card, no disrespect to anybody, but it's Sting and others, period. I mean, the tickets that were sold, not one match announced. Not one. So nobody can say, 'Yeah.' No. It's Sting and others, so that's why I'm happy to kind of see the tag come down, and how it's going to go, and the episodic nature."

Jarrett, AEW's Director of Business Development, mentioned it was "a great feeling" when he saw the numbers for Sting's final match. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion believes that AEW will keep adding seats for Revolution after taking into account production and other elements of putting on the live show. Jarrett said the promotion will "squeeze as many people" into the venue as they possibly can.

