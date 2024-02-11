Dustin Rhodes Says What They're Doing With This AEW Star Reminds Him Of Goldust

Dustin Rhodes has been working behind the scenes with AEW talents since joining the promotion as a wrestler/coach in 2019. Toni Storm, the reigning AEW Women's World Champion, is one talent Rhodes has had the opportunity to work with over the last couple of years. On "Sports Guys Talking Wrestling," Rhodes spoke about Storm and her current "Timeless" character on AEW programming.

"With the things they're doing with Toni Storm right now, they're amazing because they're so entertaining," Rhodes said. "Whether people think it or not, we are entertainment, but we are pro wrestling ... To do both of those at the same time, like Toni Storm is doing with her character, it just blows me out of the water. I talk to her all the time and tell her she reminds me of my old days of Goldust, and just the things that she does, and her mannerisms, and the film, and the black and white."

Storm began portraying her classic Hollywood starlet gimmick after losing the AEW Women's World Championship to Hikaru Shida on the 200th episode of "AEW Dynamite" last summer. The character has been praised by several wrestling personalities, including WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry. AEW boss Tony Khan also described Storm's gimmick as "one of the all-time personal favorites for me." Under her "Timeless" persona, Storm managed to recapture the AEW Women's World Championship at Full Gear 2023. She is now set to defend the belt against AEW newcomer Deonna Purrazzo at Revolution on March 3.



If you use quotes in this article, please credit "Sports Guys Talking Wrestling" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.