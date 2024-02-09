Updates On Whether Triple H, Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns Will Appear On WWE SmackDown

To say that last night's WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event went well for WWE would be a massive understatement. The night started off feeling like little more than an infomercial for WrestleMania, but by the final segment, wrestling fans around the world were left waiting impatiently for what comes next. Cody Rhodes is now finally set to (hopefully) finish his story against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE's biggest event of the year, and not only that, The Rock is now firmly a wildcard in the mix after slapping Cody and seemingly siding with Reigns, even cursing at WWE CCO Triple H.

Naturally, many fans may be wondering which of the players involved in last night's drama will appear on their TV screens tonight during "WWE SmackDown." For his part, Triple H was nice enough to confirm that he'll be on "SmackDown" tonight to address the fallout from the Rock/Reigns/Rhodes situation, via a post on X. Since taking over creative from Vince McMahon, "The Game" rarely appears on weekly TV, suggesting something big may go down. As for Rhodes, PWInsider Elite reports that the "American Nightmare," technically a "WWE Raw" star, has been spotted in Charlotte, the location of tonight's "SmackDown."

On the other hand, PWIE also reports that there's no indication "The Tribal Chief" will grace "SmackDown" with his presence tonight, and as one might expect, there's been no reporting either way on The Rock possibly making an appearance, suggesting he went back to handling his non-WWE business for now. Fans can at least take comfort in the fact that another major star, Randy Orton, is expected back tonight, after being absent last Friday.