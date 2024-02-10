WWE World Heavyweight Champ Seth Rollins Slams CM Punk: 'He's A Fragile Old Man'

Seth Rollins and CM Punk seemed destined to clash for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40 in April. Alas, Punk sustained torn triceps as he finished the runner-up in the Royal Rumble, not only failing to grasp a guaranteed title shot at the "Show of Shows" but ruled out of the event altogether. Seth Rollins addressed Punk's and his own injury during an interview with Denise Salcedo (h/t Fightful), slamming his would-be challenger as fragile.

"One of us is a fragile old man and one of us is a young stallion," Rollins declared, "I'll be back in a couple of weeks, he'll be back in a year or two until his next injury. I don't know, I'd love to kick the crap out of him. I'm sure he'd love to get there and try to do something to me. It's not going to work. Am I disappointed? I'd say a little bit. Only because I thought, if we had an opportunity to do it, stomping his head into the mat would be the best at WrestleMania. It would be the best at WrestleMania, in front of the biggest audience. A little bummed by that. I feel like, he's talking about the greatest comeback of all time, I'll be happy to stomp out that comeback when the time comes."

The road to WrestleMania was declared as underway during last night's "WWE SmackDown", with Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes' challenge to Roman Reigns made official. Last night similarly saw the foundations laid to determine Seth Rollins' challenger at WrestleMania, with it announced he will face the winner of an Elimination Chamber match in Perth, Australia, later this month. Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton beat AJ Styles and Sami Zayn, respectively. to qualify for the match.