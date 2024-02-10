CMLL Stars Issue Challenge To AEW's Blackpool Combat Club For Match In Mexico

The stars of CMLL have certainly made an impact on AEW in recent weeks. The likes of Mistico, Mascara Dorada, Volador Jr., and Hechicero have all been very active on AEW TV as of late, particularly in their recent feud with the Blackpool Combat Club. The feud spawned from Jon Moxley rubbing the luchadores the wrong way during a recent match with Jeff Hardy, which prompted the CMLL stars to assault the former AEW World Champion. The BCC have gotten some revenge on the CMLL contingent, with Bryan Danielson defeating Hechicero on a recent episode of "AEW Collision," and the team of Danielson, Moxley, and Claudio Castagnoli picking up a win over Hechicero, Volador, and Dorada on the latest "AEW Dynamite." However, it doesn't seem this issue has been settled, as the luchadores cut a promo backstage after Mistico's victory over Matt Sydal on the most recent episode of "AEW Rampage."

Speaking in Spanish (h/t Fightful for their translation/transcription), Mistico told Volador that he believes the stars of CMLL have all proven why they are so respected and adored in their native Mexico. Volador went on to say "That's right, which is why we are inviting you Jon Moxley to teach you a lesson that CMLL has the best wrestling in the world." Hechicero stepped in to say that the BCC might have won this round, but the war is not over as the luchadores will be on the minds of the BCC for a long time, before saying he is willing to fight them again in his home next time around. This led Mistico to say "We will wait for you all in our home, Arena Mexico."

Moxley and Castagnoli will mix it up with two more luchadores this Saturday on "Collision" when they face Esfinge and Star Jr., while the rest of the CMLL stars travel to Japan to take part in the annual "Fantasticamania" tour with NJPW.

