Former ROH World TV Champion Reportedly Signs Full-Time Deal With AEW

While a lot of focus is currently on the possibility of Mercedes Mone or Kazuchika Okada joining AEW, the company has quietly added another wrestler to the roster as former ROH World Television Champion Shane Taylor has put pen to paper on an official AEW contract.

According to Fightful Select, Taylor signed to become exclusive with Tony Khan's company last year, committing his future to AEW and ROH. Taylor had previously been working for both without a contract, just coming in and competing for one-shot deals.

However, he has gone on to feud with his former tag partner Keith Lee, whom he faced at ROH's Final Battle last year, and then teamed up with Lee Moriarty, as Taylor played a key role in ROH throughout last year. He has also become a regular feature on "AEW Collision" as well, getting singles and tag team opportunities. His faction, Shane Taylor Promotions, has been pushed by AEW in the past, with the possibility that the former ROH Six-Man Tag Champions could end up adding members.

When it comes to his AEW appearances, Taylor originally appeared on "AEW Dark," but he has also had big opportunities with the company, such as competing against Samoa Joe at AEW's All Out last year. While Taylor is now under contract with the company, it isn't a long-term deal as his deal expires in July of this year. Of course, there is always the possibility of that being extended when it comes to the time, but it remains to be seen whether that will be the case.