Tony Khan Comments On Upcoming WBD/ESPN/FOX Sports Streaming Service

Last week, a press release confirmed that Warner Bros. Discovery is teaming up with FOX and ESPN to launch a joint streaming platform that will showcase the companies' vast portfolio of sports programs. Intended to debut in the fall of 2024, this service would grant viewers access to thousands of sporting events under the umbrellas of professional baseball, hockey, football, and the UFC, which is now merged with WWE as a part of TKO Group Holding. It is currently unknown if professional wrestling content will be added to the streaming platform as well.

During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, AEW President Tony Khan was asked about what this collaborative streaming platform could potentially mean for his company considering that WBD is AEW's current broadcast partner. "It's a really exciting time," Khan said. "AEW, we do not have a streaming platform that we are with domestically right now. It's something the wrestling fans have been calling for. We have the library, we have the content, and we also produce great new content, including the great pay-per-view events. There is a ton of opportunity in the market and clearly demand for it. Seeing what's happening in the industry right now, seeing other big streaming deals happening in wrestling. In particular, for AEW, the stage is set for us to have a great media rights years. By the end of the year, we'll know the home for AEW going forward."

As Khan alluded to, AEW's television rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery reportedly expires on December 31, 2024, meaning that AEW is looking to set themselves up with a new deal. WBD is the current home for "AEW Dynamite," "AEW Rampage," and "AEW Collision."

