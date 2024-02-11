Why Mickie James Doesn't Think Cody Rhodes Will Finish The Story At WWE WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE WrestleMania 40, leading many of his fans to believe this could be when he truly finishes the story. While the two-time Royal Rumble winner might be getting another shot at achieving his dream, Mickie James is not convinced that the "Grandest Stage Of Them All" will be the moment it happens.

"I don't think Cody is going to finish his story. Not at WrestleMania anyway," she told "Busted Open Radio." "If he gets the match at this point, now The Bloodline is involved and it's blood, blood is thicker than water. I think if Cody gets his shot at WrestleMania, and you know why he doesn't finish the story? Because blood is thicker than water."

Rhodes announced that he would be challenging Reigns during the recent WrestleMania 40 press conference, but more twists and turns are expected between now and the "Showcase of The Immortals" due to the recent return of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. It is believed that the "People's Champion" will be wrestling at the show, and after he slapped Rhodes in the face and seemingly aligned with Reigns, there are still plenty of questions about what will happen next.

The Bloodline played an impact in stopping Rhodes from defeating Reigns at WrestleMania 39, with The Usos and Solo Sikoa being involved in the encounter, proving James' theory about the importance of blood. However, whether they impact this year's event remains to be seen.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.