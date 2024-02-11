Super Bowl 2024: WWE Stars Share Their Predictions Ahead Of The Big Game

Professional football fans will gather around tonight to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. This year's big game serves as a rematch of the 2020 Super Bowl, in which the Chiefs defeated the 49ers to claim the prestigious Vince Lombardi Trophy. Super Bowl LVIII will emanate from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada — the same city where WWE hosted the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event last week.

Before the NFL players officially hit the field, several WWE Superstars were asked to share their final predictions. While The Chiefs already hold a major victory over the 49ers (and at last year's Super Bowl game), some talent believe this year's game will see a new champion crowned.

"My prediction for the Super Bowl is that Niner gang, Uce. Red and gold 'til I'm dead and cold," said former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso. "Yeet! Bang! Bang!"

Given that their birthplaces are in close proximity to San Francisco, former "WWE NXT" North American Champion Dominik Mysterio and 2024 Women's Royal Rumble winner Bayley will be joining Jey Uso in the 49ers camp. Former "WWE Raw" Tag Team Champion Otis is also betting on a 49ers win tonight.

Kansas City Chiefs supporters include the likes of R-Truth, Baron Corbin, WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin, "WWE SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis, and Carlito, who declared that "Taylor Swift and everybody will celebrate all over the world." Swift, of course, is romantically linked to the Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce. According to WWE broadcaster Byron Saxton, Taylor Swift will be the real winner of Super Bowl LVIII (assuming that the Chiefs emerge victorious first).