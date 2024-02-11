What Booker T Realized After Seeing Becky Lynch's Work Up Close In WWE NXT

Becky Lynch has been a star of WWE's women's division for over a decade now, winning multiple titles, while being part of the first-ever women's WrestleMania main event. However, it was during her recent run in "WWE NXT," where she won the "NXT" Women's Championship and worked with the likes of Tiffany Stratton and Lyra Valkyria, that impressed Booker T.

"Just to watch her up close and personal as a coach, someone who's not looking at the matches like most people are. I go, 'Wow, she is so freaking good.' She's like Dr. Jeckyll and Mr. Hyde, man, I am serious," he said on "Hall Of Fame." "You wouldn't even imagine that watching her walk through the airport, I swear to god. You say, 'Man who's that girl there,' but you would never think that she would whoop your ass."

Lynch is currently attempting to earn her spot at WWE's WrestleMania 40, having made it clear she wants to challenge Rhea Ripley at that event. While she will need to win the upcoming Elimination Chamber match to secure that, WWE did tease the encounter by having the two women exchange a war of words at the recent WrestleMania press conference.

"They don't come better than Becky Lynch, man. Ripley right now, she's a star, she's a big-time star," Booker T said. "She still hasn't gotten anywhere near her peak, nowhere near it. But Becky, that girl, she's a ring general; she can go out in the ring and perform at the highest level. She's shown me so much over this last year."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Hall Of Fame" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.