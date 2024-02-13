Kevin Von Erich Explains How He Got Over 'Sacrifices With The Truth' In The Iron Claw

"The Iron Claw" has become one of the most talked about movies in recent months, both in and out of the wrestling world. The movie tells the real-life story of the Von Erich wrestling family as they achieved great things in the ring, but suffered terrible tragedies outside of it. However, as the last surviving brother, what did Kevin Von Erich — who's portrayed by Zac Efron — think of it? Speaking on the "Under The Ring" podcast, Von Erich revealed how he found out about the project, and how there were some truths that were left out.

"My daughter told me one day saying they're going to make a movie about us," Von Erich said." "So I wanted to find out how they're using the information. Would it be just YouTube or word of mouth? I just didn't know because they didn't ask me anything about the movie, they just did it. It's based on the family, but I'm not going to be real hard on them when you think like they had like 10 years to try to put in to a little two hour window, so there were sacrifices with the truth, but I wanted people to enjoy the movie, and I don't have much to complain about, so I thought I'd let it go."