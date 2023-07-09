Kevin Von Erich Defends The Legacy Of His Father, Fritz Von Erich

The story of the Von Erich family is one of tumultuous tragedy, and that story will soon be put to screens in A24's upcoming "The Iron Claw." In an interview for PW Insider Elite, Kevin Von Erich got caught up defending his father's legacy while talking about actor Holt McCallany's upcoming portrayal of his late father Fritz Von Erich.

"When the character came in that was playing my dad, I don't think anybody on Earth can play Fritz Von Erich. To me, he was the greatest man to ever live. Everyone respected him. It was like he was the President in the NWA. He was the man. He was fair and honest and had the respect of the world ... He was ... the best," Von Erich said. "This movie's coming out, and I just can't tolerate what people say. The kind of stuff that I hear on YouTube, people just, they don't filter it at all. They just say it. The stuff they say about my dad and Kerry just infuriates me," explained Von Erich.