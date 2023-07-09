Kevin Von Erich Defends The Legacy Of His Father, Fritz Von Erich
The story of the Von Erich family is one of tumultuous tragedy, and that story will soon be put to screens in A24's upcoming "The Iron Claw." In an interview for PW Insider Elite, Kevin Von Erich got caught up defending his father's legacy while talking about actor Holt McCallany's upcoming portrayal of his late father Fritz Von Erich.
"When the character came in that was playing my dad, I don't think anybody on Earth can play Fritz Von Erich. To me, he was the greatest man to ever live. Everyone respected him. It was like he was the President in the NWA. He was the man. He was fair and honest and had the respect of the world ... He was ... the best," Von Erich said. "This movie's coming out, and I just can't tolerate what people say. The kind of stuff that I hear on YouTube, people just, they don't filter it at all. They just say it. The stuff they say about my dad and Kerry just infuriates me," explained Von Erich.
Kerry and Fritz's Legacies
On people speaking negatively about his brother, Von Erich admitted that there were some dark moments for Kerry near the end of his life. However, he attributed most of this to his brother's accident, injury, and subsequent substance abuse.
"Now Kerry did have some bad moments because of the drug, but that was a small part of the end of his life. And my dad, to talk about how greedy he was and things like [that], that's not the truth at all. He loved us so much," he said. Von Erich continued saying, "They talk about [how] he made us wrestle and it was all about the bottom line. No, never. He didn't even want us to wrestle. I just want people to know my dad was a good, honorable man who I admire. I'd never say anything about him, and I won't tolerate anybody doing it around me, either."