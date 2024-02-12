Video: WWE Shares WrestleMania 2024 Teaser Trailer

Ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl clash between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, WWE released a teaser trailer for WrestleMania 40. The 36-second clip, which was posted across various social media platforms, features wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns coming face-to-face with 2024 men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes and current WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Reigns and Rhodes are also shown having a staredown.

At last week's WrestleMania 40 kickoff press event in Las Vegas, Rhodes revealed that he will challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at "The Show of Shows" after seemingly giving up his spot the week prior on "WWE SmackDown." Moments before Rhodes revealed his decision, Reigns took matters into his own hands by selecting Johnson as his WrestleMania opponent. Meanwhile, Johnson spoke about their family history to put over the importance of the clash and labeled those who were not pleased with him getting involved in the storyline as "Cody crybabies."

After a back and forth on the microphone, Rhodes made a comment about the pair's grandfathers. Johnson ultimately took offense and slapped Rhodes in the face. This led to them being separated, with Rollins, who was already out on the stage before the explosive exchange, sticking up for Rhodes. Clips of the slap and confrontation are also featured in the WrestleMania 40 teaser trailer. The build to the two-night event in Philadelphia continues this week, with Johnson and Reigns advertised for "SmackDown" on Friday night.