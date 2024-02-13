Why Bully Ray Says The Rock Made Fellow WWE Stars 'Look Like Boys' At 'Mania Kickoff

Last Thursday, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson took his place alongside his Anoa'i family brethren Roman Reigns at the WWE WrestleMania XL Kickoff event in Las Vegas, NV. On "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray feels that Johnson's presence overshadowed the WrestleMania 40 main eventers Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

"Have you ever seen Roman Reigns look like a co-star in the last three years? Did you see him look like a co-star at that press conference?" Bully Ray asked. His co-host Dave LaGreca agreed, as did WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry.

"Rock knows how to command the spotlight," Bully explained. "He made every other man on stage look like boys because of his stature and because he knows how to stand and command a spotlight. I've never seen Roman look so secondary in my life."

Bully went on to note that Reigns trailed behind The Rock when the two men exited the venue after the press conference, while "The Great One" was also the central presence in the scrap that occurred between him, Reigns, Rhodes, and WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

"Rocky's coming in and just taking over," Bully said.

Rhodes initially gave up his WrestleMania match against Reigns, opening up the door for Johnson's return to WWE. While Reigns vs. Rhodes appears to be the main event direction, the road to WrestleMania has been convoluted with plenty of pavement left, especially since Johnson joined the TKO Group Holdings Board of Directors in January.