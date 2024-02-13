Photos: AEW's Britt Baker Shows Off On Madame Web Red Carpet

Former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker has shared snaps from the red carpet premiere of Sony's "Madame Web." Baker was at the LA screening of the fourth installment in Sony's Spider-Man cinematic universe, starring Dakota Johnson as the titular protagonist, which opens in theaters worldwide on February 14.

Baker last wrestled in AEW challenging for the TBS Championship held by Kris Statlander in September 2023. She was said to have been suffering from a back injury, but recently addressed her prolonged absence as taking a back seat to let others shine, going further to suggest that fans wanted her to step back so she did. She spent the first half of 2023 around the AEW Women's Title picture, teaming alongside Jamie Hayter — who held the title at the start of the year — in a long-running feud with The Outcasts: Toni Storm, Ruby Soho, and Saraya. She was part of the Women's Title four-way against Storm, Hikaru Shida, and Saraya during All In at Wembley in August, which Saraya won by pinning Storm.

Baker's absence came at a time when AEW had a number of its top women's talents on the shelf for injury, including fellow former titleholders Hayter and Thunder Rosa. Rosa has since returned to AEW, and while there hasn't been a new update on Hayter, she is expected to return soon. All three of Rosa, Hayter, and Baker will return to a different women's division, both with the recent signing of Deonna Purrazzo and the expected acquisition of Mercedes Mone in weeks to come.