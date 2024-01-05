Britt Baker Attributes Recent AEW TV Absence To Fans Wanting To See Less Of Her

Britt Baker was the first woman signed to All Elite Wrestling in 2019, but as of late, she has seemingly taken a backseat to let others shine. During a recent interview with DS Shin of "Ring The Belle," Baker opened up about why she disappeared from television in the latter half of 2023.

"Yeah, I think with our very passionate fans, they're very vocal with what they want, what they don't want, what they like, what they don't like," Baker said. "We listen. I listen. If they are telling me they want or less of something, okay, I hear you loud and clear. A lot of them said, 'We want less Britt Baker.' So, if that's what they want, that's what they'll get. Let me take a step back, here are the rest of the women. Someone else take the ball and run with it and make the women's division about you and you be the face of the women's division. When no one else can do that, I'll be there to pick up the pieces and do it all over again."

Baker walked into 2023 still aligned with then-AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter in a feud with Saraya and Toni Storm. The two teams participated in a double turn in January, marking Baker's first babyface run in AEW since the start of the company. Baker largely feuded with The Outcasts throughout the year and even challenged for the Women's title at All In London. The last time fans saw Baker in an AEW ring, she came up short to Kris Statlander for the TBS Championship in the main event of "AEW Collision" in September.

