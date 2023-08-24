Britt Baker Talks Taking A Backseat To Rest Of AEW Women's Division

Britt Baker will be one of four women vying for the AEW Women's World Championship this Sunday at AEW All In London at Wembley Stadium. During a recent interview with DAZN Wrestling, Baker explained why it's time for her to be back in the championship spotlight.

"I think right now is the time for sure to remind everybody who I am, that I am the first female signed," Baker said. "Again, I sound like a broken record, but it's because it's true and I mean it and I believe it, that I am the face of the women's division. You can't say 'AEW women' without thinking of me. That's a fact, and I know it, and I'm proud of that because I worked really, really hard for that."

She continued, "With that being said, I'm well aware that I've taken a respectful backseat for the past few months, maybe even a year, and that's okay. Maybe even taken quite a few losses, and that's okay, and I've learned from it. But now I'm motivated more than ever and I'm ready to show everybody again who I am and I think it's time for me to be the champ again. It's time to take another step into the 'DMD era.' I think that was one of the highlights of the women's division was when I was champion and I have a lot of pride in that. I think we had a lot of interest and a lot of eyes on it... I'm ready to do it all again and make it better."

Baker previously held the AEW Women's title from May 2021 until March 2022. Her last title match took place at "AEW Dynamite Grand Slam" last September.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit DAZN Wrestling with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.