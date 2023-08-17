Britt Baker Defeats The Bunny On AEW Dynamite, Advances To Title Match At All In

Dr. Britt Baker is headed to All In.

During Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen" special, Baker defeated The Bunny to secure the final spot in the four-way match for the AEW Women's World Championship in London, joining Toni Storm, Saraya, and titleholder Hikaru Shida. Penelope Ford tried to lend a hand to The Bunny when she hopped up on the apron and grabbed Baker's glove from her hand as she set up for her Lockjaw submission. However, Baker sent Ford crashing to the floor and landed a curb stomp on The Bunny for the three count.

Storm earned a bye into the upcoming pay-per-view match, having been the one who was dethroned as champion by Shida. Her Outcasts stablemate, Saraya, defeated Skye Blue this past Friday on "Rampage" to be added to the bout.

Baker is a former AEW Women's Champion, winning the belt at AEW Double or Nothing 2021 and having an impressive reign at 290 days. Storm and Shida are both two-time titleholders while Saraya has yet to win a title in the company but is both a former two-time WWE Divas Champion and "NXT" Women's Champion.