Bully Ray Discusses Nightmare Scenario (Pun Intended) For WWE WrestleMania 2024

Now that 2024 men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes is penciled in to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40, many are wondering where Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson fits into the show's plans, considering he is rumored to be wrestling at the two-night event in April. On "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray responded to co-host Dave LaGreca's suggestion about having the wrestler-turned-actor face Rhodes on the opening night of WrestleMania. "The American Nightmare" was slapped by Johnson during the explosive WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event last week.

"Night one, you're going to put Cody Rhodes in there with a guy, who I have the utmost respect for, but hasn't been in a ring for 10 years?" Bully said. The ECW legend then wondered what would happen if Rhodes were to get hurt in that potential first-night match, ruling him out of his championship bout with Reigns the following evening.

"If there's a 1% chance that Cody could get injured, the guy that's going to be in the main event — I'm not wishing injury. I don't think he would get injured, but anything can happen in that ring," Bully expressed. "And we've seen it before, especially when the adrenaline is going to be running like it's going to be running on night one. And to be able to control those shots are impossible at times."

