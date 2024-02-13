Mark Henry Has Questions About Seth Rollins' Presence At WWE WrestleMania Press Event

Last week's WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event in Las Vegas ended with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins being separated from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Roman Reigns. After Bully Ray suggested that Rollins looked "foolish" and "so inconsequential" at the press conference on "Busted Open Radio," Mark Henry responded by providing his thoughts on the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion's role at the event. For the most part, Rollins was standing on the side of the stage before things got physical between Johnson and Rhodes.

"Give him an edge," Henry said. "Have him walk up and just say, 'Listen. Obviously, I'm in the wrong place because I defend my title. I kick a** every week. You line them up, I knock them down. Everybody here hasn't wrestled in f*****g five years, 10 years, haven't wrestled but three times this year. Well, Cody, you actually are pretty damn good, that's why I wanted to face you, but you chose people that don't wrestle, so I bid you adieu.' And I would have left. And now you fix it. He didn't need to be out there. And when Cody got slapped, everybody should have cleared out of the back."

Later in the show, WWE Hall of Famer Bully put forward the idea of Johnson, who is now a member of the board at TKO Group Holdings (the parent company of WWE), possibly using his power to take the spot of the men's Elimination Chamber winner. The victor of that bout will go on to challenge Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania. Bully's suggestion would mean "The Show of Shows" two-night card would feature Rollins vs. Johnson for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and Reigns vs. Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.