Video: WWE 2K24 'Showcase Of The Immortals' Trailer Recreates Classic Matches

2K Games dropped its latest trailer for WWE 2K24 earlier today featuring its story mode centered around 40 years of WrestleMania, "Showcase of the Immortals". The trailer features WWE stars past and present, including the likes of Cody Rhodes, The Rock, Hulk Hogan, Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, and even the late Bray Wyatt. In all, there is slated to be 21 Showcase matches when the game drops, and five are currently a mystery with only 16 announced thus far.

21 Matches 🏆

5 Decades 🤝

40 phenomenal years of #WrestleMania 🎉 The Showcase of the Immortals awaits... #WWE2K24 pic.twitter.com/WmSpxTlxHu — #WWE2K24 (@WWEgames) February 13, 2024

2K Games has confirmed the following 16 WrestleMania bouts to be part of "Showcase of the Immortals": Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat w/ George "The Animal" Steele vs. "Macho Man" Randy Savage w/ Miss Elizabeth — WrestleMania III; Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant w/ Bobby "The Brain" Heenan — WrestleMania III; "Ravishing" Rick Rude w/ Bobby "The Brain" Heenan vs. Ultimate Warrior — WrestleMania V; Bret "Hitman" Hart vs. "Rowdy" Roddy Piper — WrestleMania VII; Razor Ramon vs. Shawn Michaels — WrestleMania X; Bret "Hitman" Hart vs. "Stone Cold" Steve Austin — WrestleMania 13; "Stone Cold" Steve Austin vs. The Rock — WrestleMania X-Seven; Eddie Guerrero vs. Kurt Angle — WrestleMania XX;The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels — WrestleMania 25; Seth Rollins vs Randy Orton — WrestleMania 31; Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair — WrestleMania 35; "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena in a Firefly Funhouse match — WrestleMania 36; "Stone Cold" Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens — WrestleMania 38; Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair — WrestleMania 39; Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes — WrestleMania 39; Bianca Belair vs. Asuka — WrestleMania 39.

WWE 2K24 has three editions due to release, the Deluxe Edition both physically and digitally on March 5, and on the same day the "Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition" will be available on digital, then the standard edition of the title will be released on March 8. Notably, Brock Lesnar has been believed to be heavily featured in 2K24's Showcase mode, which was of course developed well before the Vince McMahon lawsuit in which Lesnar has been implicated. His overall status in the game remains unclear at present, but it's quite possible some of the as yet unannounced Showcase matches involve him.