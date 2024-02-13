Tony Khan Invites Former Heisman Trophy-Winner & No. 1 NFL Draft Pick To Be On AEW

Ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl LVIII clash between defending champions the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, AEW boss and Jacksonville Jaguars executive Tony Khan spoke with former NFL MVP Cam Newton on his "4th and 1" podcast. Towards the end of the interview, Khan suggested he should try to get the former Heisman Trophy winner and current NFL free agent to perform in an AEW ring. Newton responded with, "I will not say I won't do anything, ever, so there's a chance ... So from that realm, now it comes down to, it must make sense. And when I say sense, my sense doesn't start with an S, my 'cents' starts with a C." Khan told Newton he was welcome to attend an AEW event at any time.

A plethora of fans have since reacted positively to the possibility of Newton performing in AEW, with one writing in the comments section of the interview on YouTube, "CAM in WRESTLING... if trained well, could be ELECTRIC." Another person suggested Newton could end up similar to a current WWE star who has seamlessly transitioned from YouTubing into the world of wrestling. They wrote, "He young enough to be AEW's version of Logan Paul if done right."

Newton last played football during the 2021 NFL Season, when he re-signed with the Carolina Panthers on a lucrative one-year contract. The quarterback had previously played for the Panthers between 2011 and 2019, where he won various accolades, including the 2015 NFL Offensive Player of the Year and the 2011 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Newton was also on the Panthers team for their Super Bowl 50 clash with the Denver Broncos.