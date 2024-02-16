AEW's Orange Cassidy Wishes He Was Part Of This WCW 2000 Stable

AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy might walk to his own rhythm in AEW, but he is fortunate enough to be surrounded by his "Best Friends" in Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor, and Rocky Romero. However, if he was born a little earlier, he believes he would have felt right at home in a WCW faction. Cassidy recently joined Tony Schiavone and Conrad Thompson for an episode of "What Happened When?," where the three did a watch-along of WCW Spring Stampede 2000. During the match for the WCW Cruiserweight Championship, Thompson asked Cassidy what WCW star he would liked to have teamed up with, and it seemed that he took a liking to 3 Count. "I'd be part of the boy band there," Cassidy said. "We would be 'Orange Cassidy and the 3 Count.'"

3 Count was a boy band parody group consisting of Shane Helms, Shannon Moore, and Evan Karagias, who became a popular faction towards the end of WCW. The three men even captured the WCW Hardcore Championship as a group in February 2000, and had former UFC fighter Tank Abbott as their biggest fan. However, they would eventually disband in 2001 when Helms broke out as a singles star, becoming the company's Cruiserweight Champion on the final episode of "WCW Nitro" in March 2001.

It was cruiserweights like 3 Count who the AEW International Champion would tune in to watch, as he stated earlier in the podcast that he would watch the start of shows like " Nitro" and "WCW Thunder" as the smaller wrestlers were usually placed in the opening matches. However, Cassidy did say he would tune out once those matches were over.

Please credit "What Happened When?" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.