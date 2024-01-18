AEW International Title Match Added To Revolution 2024 PPV Card On Dynamite

Trent Beretta and AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy were able to knock off the team of Penta El Zero Miedo and Komander in tag team action on tonight's episode of "AEW Dynamite" and following the match, Cassidy officially got a challenger for his title at Revolution in March.

Immediately following the match, Undisputed Kingdom's music hit with Ring of Honor Tag Team Champions Mike Bennett and Matt Taven making their way to the ring along with Roderick Strong. Getting Cassidy's attention with an obnoxious, "Orrrrrrrrange!", Strong called him to task wondering aloud why he took part in a tag team match rather than defending his title. Though Cassidy warded off Strong's concerns about whether or not anything was left in his gas tank after the match, saying he'd defend the belt against Strong right then and there, Strong backed off his challenge and proclaimed that the match would take place at Revolution.

Cassidy and Strong have never faced each other previously but interestingly enough, the two were on the same side of the latter's AEW debut, teaming with Adam Cole and Bandido to take on The Jericho Appreciation Society in May of 2023. With The Undisputed Kingdom on a quest for gold for all its members, Strong looks to set the tone for the rest of the group, with Cassidy now in his sights for the next AEW pay-per-view.