Little-Used WWE Main Roster Tag Team Reportedly Present For NXT Double Taping

Tonight, WWE is taping two episodes of "WWE NXT," and it appears that there's a pair of former WWE, IWGP, and Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions at the tapings.

According to Fightful Select, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, known in WWE as "The OC," are at tonight's double taping of "WWE NXT" but there is no word on what the former "WWE Raw" Tag Team Champions are doing at the tapings, if anything. "NXT" has become a place for wayward main roster superstars to take refuge, as seen with Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston last year, and more recently former WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin, who has been nothing short of a menace to the "NXT" locker room in his time in the developmental brand. It's not clear whether it is just the duo or if their associate Mia "Michin" Yim is also at the NXT taping.

The team is said to be signed with WWE through 2027 but has been seldom used recently despite returning to the company in October 2022 — while still working with New Japan Pro Wrestling. Anderson was NEVER Openweight Champion when he and Gallows returned to WWE following their 2020 release from the company. "Machine Gun" was the first WWE-contracted star to compete in NJPW since Chris Jericho in 2018, as Anderson lost his NEVER Openweight Championship to Tama Tonga at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Since their return, The OC have mainly backed up former WWE Champion AJ Styles.