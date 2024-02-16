AEW's Tony Khan Opens Up About The Many Different Hats He Wears

While wrestling fans will know him as the President of AEW and the owner of Ring of Honor, Tony Khan has other ventures that make him one of the busiest men in all of sports. When he's not booking four weekly wrestling shows, he is the Sporting Director of Fulham in the English Premier League, the Chief Football Strategy Officer for the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL, and has other business ventures, which includes TruMedia Networks and Activists Artist Management.

Speaking on the "Payne and Pendergast" radio show, Khan opened up about how he is able to cope with such a busy lifestyle.

"Every day's different," Khan said. "You're working in the different sports, you have to devote your attention differently throughout the season, but really there's no off-season in wrestling. Wrestling's year-round and there is off seasons to some extent in the NFL and the Premier League, but that's also scouting time, that's valuable player personnel time of course, particularly in my role at Fulham as the Sporting Director. There's really no time off in anything we do, and I just love working in football and wrestling, it's great."

On top of AEW and ROH's success in recent years, Khan's influence has been felt in both the NFL and the Premier League. Fulham avoided relegation in the 2022-23 season and reached the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup for the first time in the club's history in the 2023-24 season, while the Jacksonville Jaguars reached the Divisional Play-Offs of the NFL as recently as 2022.

